2397 E VIA MARIPOSA

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym ceiling fan bocce court clubhouse

Expansive green belt view and golf course 3 Bedroom furnished rental. Beautifully furnished with every convenience, redone kitchen with plantation shutters, breakfast area side by side refrigerater, dishwasher, formal dining area, patio with comfortable outdoor furniture to enjoy winter evenings. Large master bedroom has king sized bed with heat pump. Guest bedroom has single bed. Master bath has two sinks. Enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village for a wonderful vacation. All the amenities of Laguna Woods Village including 27 hole championship golf course and a 9 hole executive walking course, horse riding stables, on site restaurant, bocce ball, lawn bowling, fitness centers, club houses, and much much more. Available Now 15, 2019 to May 30, 2020.