2390 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

Call John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 $2,300 per month Furnished leased in senior community available now for 2 to 12 months. Top level end unit with central air conditioning and heat, remodeled with modern kitchen and baths, smooth ceilings laminate floors in living and traffic areas. Balcony facing golf course with nice view from the living area as well. Friendly building with subterranean garage parking and elevator access to the 3rd level so you do not have to use the stairs nor walk through the rain to get to your home. Wonderful peaceful location where you can take a nice walk to clubhouse 4 as well. Master suite and enormous 2nd bedroom and both baths with nice showers are yours to enjoy with a total of nearly 1,500 square feet of comfortable living space. New bed will be put in the master suite. All the basic necessities are supplied for your comfort during your stay. Experience the wonderful lifestyle that Laguna Woods Village has to offer. 250 clubs and organizations, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools & spas, 27 holes of golf, 3 gyms, equestrian center, performing arts center, community events, woodworking shop, jewelry, lapidary, ceramics, art and sewing work rooms, computer labs with Apple and PC computers, Aliso Creek nature walk, species of trees from all over the world, free bus system. Convenient to Laguna Beach, John Wayne airport, Irvine Spectrum Center, shopping, movies and dining.