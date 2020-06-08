All apartments in Laguna Woods
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2390 Via Mariposa W
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:06 PM

2390 Via Mariposa W

2390 Via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2390 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Call John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 $2,300 per month Furnished leased in senior community available now for 2 to 12 months. Top level end unit with central air conditioning and heat, remodeled with modern kitchen and baths, smooth ceilings laminate floors in living and traffic areas. Balcony facing golf course with nice view from the living area as well. Friendly building with subterranean garage parking and elevator access to the 3rd level so you do not have to use the stairs nor walk through the rain to get to your home. Wonderful peaceful location where you can take a nice walk to clubhouse 4 as well. Master suite and enormous 2nd bedroom and both baths with nice showers are yours to enjoy with a total of nearly 1,500 square feet of comfortable living space. New bed will be put in the master suite. All the basic necessities are supplied for your comfort during your stay. Experience the wonderful lifestyle that Laguna Woods Village has to offer. 250 clubs and organizations, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools & spas, 27 holes of golf, 3 gyms, equestrian center, performing arts center, community events, woodworking shop, jewelry, lapidary, ceramics, art and sewing work rooms, computer labs with Apple and PC computers, Aliso Creek nature walk, species of trees from all over the world, free bus system. Convenient to Laguna Beach, John Wayne airport, Irvine Spectrum Center, shopping, movies and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2390 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2390 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2390 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2390 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2390 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2390 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2390 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2390 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2390 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
Yes, 2390 Via Mariposa W offers parking.
Does 2390 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2390 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2390 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2390 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2390 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
Yes, 2390 Via Mariposa W has accessible units.
Does 2390 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2390 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2390 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2390 Via Mariposa W has units with air conditioning.

