238 Calle Aragon

Amenities
Very popular, no one above and below 'Granada' model is located in a convenient area near Gate 1. This single-level home features newly installed wood-like flooring and a full-size washer and a dryer in the bathroom. New counters have been installed both in the kitchen and in the bathroom. It's newly painted, too. The parking space for this ready-to-move-in home is also very close. Come to enjoy life style of this active 55+ community provides: 24-hour security service, guarded gates, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, 2 golf courses, 10 tennis courts, 2 garden centers, horse stables, RV parks, performing arts center, library. free bus rides and much more...