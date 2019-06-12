All apartments in Laguna Woods
238 Calle Aragon

Location

238 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Very popular, no one above and below 'Granada' model is located in a convenient area near Gate 1. This single-level home features newly installed wood-like flooring and a full-size washer and a dryer in the bathroom. New counters have been installed both in the kitchen and in the bathroom. It's newly painted, too. The parking space for this ready-to-move-in home is also very close. Come to enjoy life style of this active 55+ community provides: 24-hour security service, guarded gates, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, 2 golf courses, 10 tennis courts, 2 garden centers, horse stables, RV parks, performing arts center, library. free bus rides and much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Calle Aragon have any available units?
238 Calle Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 238 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 238 Calle Aragon's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
238 Calle Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 238 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 238 Calle Aragon offer parking?
Yes, 238 Calle Aragon offers parking.
Does 238 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Calle Aragon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Calle Aragon have a pool?
Yes, 238 Calle Aragon has a pool.
Does 238 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 238 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Calle Aragon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Calle Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.
