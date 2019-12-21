2375 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Wonderful single-story home in a great location. New Valencia Model with no one above and below. No steps. Large gated patio with lots of storage. Nice, bright and clean. Open and Cozy Living Room, Dining Area. Laminate floors in Living Room and Two Bed Rooms, Tile Floor in Kitchen. Two Bedrooms and One Bath with Bathtub and Walk-in Shower. Enclosed Patio and Atrium area with Tile Floor. On site Washer and Dryer. Enjoy all amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village. 27 holes championship golf course and 9 holes executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, art studio, garden center, wood shop and over 200 clubs. Resort living style with RV storage area. 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.