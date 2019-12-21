All apartments in Laguna Woods
2375 Via Mariposa W

2375 Via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2375 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Wonderful single-story home in a great location. New Valencia Model with no one above and below. No steps. Large gated patio with lots of storage. Nice, bright and clean. Open and Cozy Living Room, Dining Area. Laminate floors in Living Room and Two Bed Rooms, Tile Floor in Kitchen. Two Bedrooms and One Bath with Bathtub and Walk-in Shower. Enclosed Patio and Atrium area with Tile Floor. On site Washer and Dryer. Enjoy all amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village. 27 holes championship golf course and 9 holes executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, art studio, garden center, wood shop and over 200 clubs. Resort living style with RV storage area. 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2375 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2375 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2375 Via Mariposa W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2375 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2375 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2375 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
No, 2375 Via Mariposa W does not offer parking.
Does 2375 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2375 Via Mariposa W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2375 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2375 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2375 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2375 Via Mariposa W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2375 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2375 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
