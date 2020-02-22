All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

2372 Via Mariposa W

2372 Via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2372 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Wonderful single story 2 bed/2 bath home in a gated senior community. Great location. New Valencia Model with no one above and no one below. No steps. State of Art completely remodeled condo. Large front patio with custom built gate and tile floor. white Aluma Wood patio cover, creating both privacy and shade. Double glass paneled white entry doors. Open-concept dining & kitchen area with added windows and skylights. Professionally redesigned kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, high-quality soft-close shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a reverse osmosis water system. Both bedrooms are bright and light with custom closet organizers. Both bathrooms with shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, high-end Toto toilets, Sola tubes and modern chrome fixtures. One with a walk in shower & other with a shower/tub combo. Full capacity Whirlpool W/D & linen closet. Double paned high efficiency windows. Recesses LED lighting. White Bali blinds. Walking distance to Clubhouse 4. Enjoy all amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village. 27 holes championship golf course and 9 hole executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, art studio, garden center, wood shop and over 200 clubs. Resort living style with RV storage area. 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2372 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2372 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2372 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2372 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2372 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2372 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2372 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2372 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
No, 2372 Via Mariposa W does not offer parking.
Does 2372 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2372 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2372 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2372 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2372 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2372 Via Mariposa W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2372 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2372 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.

