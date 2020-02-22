2372 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

Wonderful single story 2 bed/2 bath home in a gated senior community. Great location. New Valencia Model with no one above and no one below. No steps. State of Art completely remodeled condo. Large front patio with custom built gate and tile floor. white Aluma Wood patio cover, creating both privacy and shade. Double glass paneled white entry doors. Open-concept dining & kitchen area with added windows and skylights. Professionally redesigned kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, high-quality soft-close shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a reverse osmosis water system. Both bedrooms are bright and light with custom closet organizers. Both bathrooms with shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, high-end Toto toilets, Sola tubes and modern chrome fixtures. One with a walk in shower & other with a shower/tub combo. Full capacity Whirlpool W/D & linen closet. Double paned high efficiency windows. Recesses LED lighting. White Bali blinds. Walking distance to Clubhouse 4. Enjoy all amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village. 27 holes championship golf course and 9 hole executive par 3 course, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, art studio, garden center, wood shop and over 200 clubs. Resort living style with RV storage area. 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach.