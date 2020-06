Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking guest parking

No stairs to this move-in ready Casa Contenta condo! Easy access to and from Gate #5, your guest will have no problem finding you and there is ample guest parking directly in front of unit and your carport is conveniently located close to the unit. This unit is truly in move-in condition with brand new carpets, freshly painted, a washer/dryer in the unit and views of the trees and greenery making it very peaceful. It's a must see!