Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2327 Via Mariposa W

2327 Via Mariposa West · (949) 212-8845
Location

2327 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
media room
tennis court
Laguna Woods Village 55+ Senior Community. Furnished 2BR, 2BA Casa Linda model. Nicely furnished with inside laundry. Large flat screen television in living room. Queen bed in master, Queen sofa pull-out in guest room or den. Computer desk, galley kitchen with granite counters. Light and bright unit. Close to golf course. Just steps to bus bench for community bus transportation service. Laguna Woods Village Ammenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2327 Via Mariposa W has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2327 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2327 Via Mariposa W's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Via Mariposa W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2327 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
No, 2327 Via Mariposa W does not offer parking.
Does 2327 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2327 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2327 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2327 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
