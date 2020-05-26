2327 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher gym pool pool table shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool pool table shuffle board media room tennis court

Laguna Woods Village 55+ Senior Community. Furnished 2BR, 2BA Casa Linda model. Nicely furnished with inside laundry. Large flat screen television in living room. Queen bed in master, Queen sofa pull-out in guest room or den. Computer desk, galley kitchen with granite counters. Light and bright unit. Close to golf course. Just steps to bus bench for community bus transportation service. Laguna Woods Village Ammenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the BEACH.