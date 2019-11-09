All apartments in Laguna Woods
2276 Via Mariposa E

2276 via Mariposa East · No Longer Available
Location

2276 via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
media room
tennis court
Located in Laguna Woods Village a 55+ adult community, Popular 1 BED/1BATH, lower CONDO unit with a LARGE gated, tiled patio with private entry.. Large living room opens to the dining room with easy-care laminate flooring. The bedroom was just freshly painted and has new laminate flooring also. There is a built-in storage/display unit in the dining room. The kitchen has a BRAND NEW microwave and a water filtration for the refrigerator and drinking water. Enjoy the convenience of your INSIDE WASHER AND DRYER in the hall closet. The bedroom is spacious with a large closet.
Dutch entry door window opens up the patio. Assigned carport parking space with storage is provided also. You can park in front of the property to enter up the sidewalk with NO STEPS!!
Laguna Woods Village Amenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 Via Mariposa E have any available units?
2276 Via Mariposa E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2276 Via Mariposa E have?
Some of 2276 Via Mariposa E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Via Mariposa E currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Via Mariposa E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Via Mariposa E pet-friendly?
No, 2276 Via Mariposa E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2276 Via Mariposa E offer parking?
Yes, 2276 Via Mariposa E offers parking.
Does 2276 Via Mariposa E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2276 Via Mariposa E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Via Mariposa E have a pool?
Yes, 2276 Via Mariposa E has a pool.
Does 2276 Via Mariposa E have accessible units?
Yes, 2276 Via Mariposa E has accessible units.
Does 2276 Via Mariposa E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 Via Mariposa E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2276 Via Mariposa E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2276 Via Mariposa E does not have units with air conditioning.
