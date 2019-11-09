All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated November 9 2019

2270 Via Puerta Unit N

2270 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2270 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Laguna Woods, 55+ community, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, beautiful view, quiet area, bright and breezy Castilla Model. The living room has a relaxing feel with a wood burning fireplace and beautiful view of the mountains and lovely trees, or step out on onto the very large balcony to enjoy the view. Only 8 steps to enter this lovely home. The flooring throughout the home is laminate wood, except the kitchen, which has attractive tile flooring as well and granite counter tops. Many spacious closets and storage throughout as well as a pantry. One bathroom has a walk-in shower, and the other a bathtub/shower. Owner has kept the unit very clean and in good condition. Available November 5, unfurnished and for a one year term at a time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 Via Puerta Unit N have any available units?
2270 Via Puerta Unit N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2270 Via Puerta Unit N have?
Some of 2270 Via Puerta Unit N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 Via Puerta Unit N currently offering any rent specials?
2270 Via Puerta Unit N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 Via Puerta Unit N pet-friendly?
No, 2270 Via Puerta Unit N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2270 Via Puerta Unit N offer parking?
No, 2270 Via Puerta Unit N does not offer parking.
Does 2270 Via Puerta Unit N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 Via Puerta Unit N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 Via Puerta Unit N have a pool?
No, 2270 Via Puerta Unit N does not have a pool.
Does 2270 Via Puerta Unit N have accessible units?
No, 2270 Via Puerta Unit N does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 Via Puerta Unit N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2270 Via Puerta Unit N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 Via Puerta Unit N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2270 Via Puerta Unit N does not have units with air conditioning.

