2270 Via Puerta Unit N

Laguna Woods, 55+ community, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, beautiful view, quiet area, bright and breezy Castilla Model. The living room has a relaxing feel with a wood burning fireplace and beautiful view of the mountains and lovely trees, or step out on onto the very large balcony to enjoy the view. Only 8 steps to enter this lovely home. The flooring throughout the home is laminate wood, except the kitchen, which has attractive tile flooring as well and granite counter tops. Many spacious closets and storage throughout as well as a pantry. One bathroom has a walk-in shower, and the other a bathtub/shower. Owner has kept the unit very clean and in good condition. Available November 5, unfurnished and for a one year term at a time.