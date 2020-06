2259 Via Puerta

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room tennis court

SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM THIS REMODELED UPPER LEVEL CASA CONTENTA CONDO WITH GORGEOUS UPGRADES THROUGH-OUT! HOME HAS EXTENDED BALCONY THAT GOES FROM THE LIVING ROOM TO GUEST BEDROOM, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. NEWER DUAL PANE WINDOWS INCLUDING SLIDERS IN LIVING ROOM AND GUEST BEDROOM. NEW HEAT AND AIR CONDITIONING. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM GLASS FRONT CABINETS AND TONS OF STORAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WHICH INCLUDE A DISHWASHER,FREE STANDING ELECTRIC RANGE AND MICROWAVE. THE FLOORING IS BAMBOO AND CERAMIC TILE. MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS AND BUILT IN CUSTOM ORGANIZERS IN BOTH BEDROOMS. INSIDE LAUNDRY. THE BATHROOMS HAVE FREE STANDING VANITIES WITH DESIGNER MIRRORS. CUSTOM DESIGNER PAINT, SCRAPED CEILINGS, 6 PANEL DOORS AND CROWN MOULDING. CEILING FANS IN BOTH BEDROOMS. THIS HOME IS AS GOOD AS IT GETS AND THE VIEW IS JUST AWESOME. LEISURE WORLD AMENITIES INCLUDES, BUS SYSTEM, CABLE T.V., WATER, TRASH, GYMS,5 POOLS, GOLF, TENNIS,7 CLUBHOUSES, MORE THAN 200 CLUBS, THEATER, AND MUCH MORE...THIS IS A RESORT STYLE ACTIVE 55+ COMMUNITY. THIS CAN BE YOUR HOME SWEET HOME!!!