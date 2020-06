Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Single level with no one above and below and with no stairs to get in the unit. Lovely FURNISHED Coronado model has one bedroom and one bathroom, very near to carport and laundry room. A private big patio off the living room, Laminate floor in the living room and bedroom, skylight in the kitchen. Great location near Gate 6 and Clue House 4. Available from DECEMBER to END OF MARCH 2020. ( 12/1,2019 to 3/31,2020. TOTAL 4 MONTHS. ) Carport # 2166-06.