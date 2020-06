Amenities

Beautiful SAN SEBASTIAN CONDO, Single level no one above and no one bellow you. Brand new kitchen and Appliances. New flooring, Grate location with green belt view, LARGE COVERED PATIO AND LARGE STORAGE AREA. Building has back door to the courtyard, Quite and nice location. The amenities in 55+ community of laguna woods including swimming pools,Golf,Tennis, 7 clubhouses,5 swimming pools,Equestrian center,Resort style living, 7 miles away from Laguna Beach.