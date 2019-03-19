All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2233 Via Puerta

2233 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2233 via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Must see this Single Level Monterey condominium located in a charming area with grassy knoll, mature trees just outside the entry way. Excellent for picnicking with a concrete trail surrounding the neighborhood at the bottom of the knoll. Perfect for walking or an evening stroll. Newly painted interior and carpeted with cozy designer pattern in Living Room and Front Bedroom. Ceramic tiled Kitchen, Hall and Bath. Kitchen has dishwasher and extra room for pantry. Washer and Dryer and 3 Ceiling Fans keep you clean and cool year round. Also features new heat exchanger in living room for cool summers and warm winters. Living Room and Bedrooms have double pane windows and insulating drapes for year round comfort and enhanced quiet. Easy street access...park in front and walk right in. Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning combination -- Enjoy 27 holes of golf, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, 250 clubs and much, much more. The shops and restaurants of Laguna Hills Mall are nearby, and it is only a brief drive or bus ride to Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum. COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Via Puerta have any available units?
2233 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2233 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2233 Via Puerta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2233 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 2233 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 Via Puerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2233 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2233 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Via Puerta does not have units with air conditioning.
