2233 Via Puerta

Must see this Single Level Monterey condominium located in a charming area with grassy knoll, mature trees just outside the entry way. Excellent for picnicking with a concrete trail surrounding the neighborhood at the bottom of the knoll. Perfect for walking or an evening stroll. Newly painted interior and carpeted with cozy designer pattern in Living Room and Front Bedroom. Ceramic tiled Kitchen, Hall and Bath. Kitchen has dishwasher and extra room for pantry. Washer and Dryer and 3 Ceiling Fans keep you clean and cool year round. Also features new heat exchanger in living room for cool summers and warm winters. Living Room and Bedrooms have double pane windows and insulating drapes for year round comfort and enhanced quiet. Easy street access...park in front and walk right in. Add all this to the amenities offered by Laguna Woods Village and you have a winning combination -- Enjoy 27 holes of golf, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, 250 clubs and much, much more. The shops and restaurants of Laguna Hills Mall are nearby, and it is only a brief drive or bus ride to Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum. COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST!