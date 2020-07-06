All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:38 AM

2230 Via Puerta

2230 Via Puerta · (949) 235-0161
Location

2230 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit U · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Enjoy The Senior community of Laguna Woods Village 55+~~Live close to Laguna Beach~~No stairs or steps~~No unit above or below~~Close to the carport~~Upgraded Granite counters in the kitchen with a mosaic tile back splash~~Tile flooring in the kitchen, eating area and bathrooms, plus easy to care for laminate flooring in the Living room and bedrooms~~The bathroom features a walk-in shower~~The wrap around Patio is beautiful! The Stone flooring on the patio enhances the lush plants and peaceful atmosphere~~Privacy! Unfurnished...Community amenities include-5 pools, over 250 clubs, 27 holes of golf, 9 hole Par-3 golf course, 3 gyms. Live a few miles from the Pacific Ocean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Via Puerta have any available units?
2230 Via Puerta has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2230 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2230 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2230 Via Puerta offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Via Puerta offers parking.
Does 2230 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2230 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2230 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2230 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 Via Puerta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 Via Puerta does not have units with air conditioning.
