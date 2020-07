Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This Casa Linda is located in gate 5 in Laguna Woods Village, a 55+ Senior Resort Community. No one above or below, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with laminated wood flooring, crown molding, smooth ceilings and update kitchen with granite counters plus washer/dryer inside. This manor also has the patio enclosed. Come and enjoy the resort living at it's best with a 27 hole golf course 7 clubhouses, 5 pools and over 250 social Clubs.