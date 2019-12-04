All apartments in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA
2181 VIA PUERTA
Last updated December 4 2019

2181 VIA PUERTA

2181 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2181 via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
One of the nicer properties you will see in Laguna Woods, a 55+ Community. A totally remodeled Ground Level (No steps) Casa Contenta with 'Designer Finishes' through out. Natural travertine floors in kitchen, dining area, hall and bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms, and living room. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Canned lighting and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. Kohler toilets with a bath tub in one bathroom. Tub surround and Shower are travertine. Ceiling Fans in both bedrooms and dining area. Mirrored closet doors. Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups. Covered
patio. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2181 VIA PUERTA have any available units?
2181 VIA PUERTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2181 VIA PUERTA have?
Some of 2181 VIA PUERTA's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2181 VIA PUERTA currently offering any rent specials?
2181 VIA PUERTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2181 VIA PUERTA pet-friendly?
No, 2181 VIA PUERTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2181 VIA PUERTA offer parking?
No, 2181 VIA PUERTA does not offer parking.
Does 2181 VIA PUERTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2181 VIA PUERTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2181 VIA PUERTA have a pool?
No, 2181 VIA PUERTA does not have a pool.
Does 2181 VIA PUERTA have accessible units?
No, 2181 VIA PUERTA does not have accessible units.
Does 2181 VIA PUERTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 2181 VIA PUERTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2181 VIA PUERTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2181 VIA PUERTA does not have units with air conditioning.
