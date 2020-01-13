2167 Via Puerta

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool media room tennis court

Located in the Prestigious 55+ gated Community for Active Adults in Laguna Woods! 1 Year Lease Term. Modern JUST UPDATED-SAN SEBASTIAN Model. THIS HOME RESEMBLES THE LOOK & FEEL OF A TRUE 1 STORY STAND ALONE HOME! Brilliant Stylish Home In Laguna Woods Village. A COTTAGE, with CATHEDRAL CEILINGS! HOME HAS WASHER/DRYER. Amazing Open Concept full-featured 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms. Guest Bathroom has New Granite Counter, both bathrooms have tiled flooring. You will love the feel of this Light & Bright home. Large living area is open, featuring New lightly distressed wide plank laminate flooring. Relax and enjoy the quiet garden views, the Front Patio offers Total Privacy & Beautiful Serene Surrounds! 1 Story, No Stairs, No one above-or-below. Updated Essential kitchen has tiled flooring with New Stylish Elegant Granite Counter tops, Custom back splash, New SS Sink, New Dishwasher, New Cook top, & New Oven! Inside Laundry, New Stacked Washer/Dryer, New wall Heat/Air Conditioning unit. Top it all off with Freshly painted interior! Best of California living! Carport is close or Park in front- No steps to the front door. Association Amenities: Includes trash, water, cable TV, exterior maintenance. 7 miles to Laguna Beach. Enjoy Golf, tennis, 3 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, spas. Professional workshops: jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, sewing, photography, equestrian center, gardening opportunities, Performing Arts Theater, over 250 clubs. Hurry in for this one!