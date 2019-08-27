All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

2077 Ronda Granada

2077 Ronda Granada · No Longer Available
Location

2077 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Why commit to buying when you can lease this beautifully updated and remodeled residence in Laguna Woods, which is reserved for homebuyers 55 and better? Conveniently located inside Gate 5, the 2-story design is bright and open with large, tinted windows, airy volume ceilings, a versatile loft, wood-inspired flooring, 2 bedrooms, 2 freshly upgraded baths with vessel sinks, and more. Spanning approx. 1,324 s.f., the stylish residence boasts a custom-caliber kitchen with dark stained wood cabinetry, granite countertops, contemporary tile backsplash, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. A high-end washer and dryer package adds convenience, and a large and private patio is ideal for enjoying the outdoors. Guard-gated Laguna Woods is home to 27 holes of golf, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, and more than 250 clubs–all set among park-like grounds with an abundance of open space and mature landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2077 Ronda Granada have any available units?
2077 Ronda Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2077 Ronda Granada have?
Some of 2077 Ronda Granada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2077 Ronda Granada currently offering any rent specials?
2077 Ronda Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2077 Ronda Granada pet-friendly?
No, 2077 Ronda Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2077 Ronda Granada offer parking?
No, 2077 Ronda Granada does not offer parking.
Does 2077 Ronda Granada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2077 Ronda Granada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2077 Ronda Granada have a pool?
Yes, 2077 Ronda Granada has a pool.
Does 2077 Ronda Granada have accessible units?
No, 2077 Ronda Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 2077 Ronda Granada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2077 Ronda Granada has units with dishwashers.
Does 2077 Ronda Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2077 Ronda Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
