2077 Ronda Granada

Why commit to buying when you can lease this beautifully updated and remodeled residence in Laguna Woods, which is reserved for homebuyers 55 and better? Conveniently located inside Gate 5, the 2-story design is bright and open with large, tinted windows, airy volume ceilings, a versatile loft, wood-inspired flooring, 2 bedrooms, 2 freshly upgraded baths with vessel sinks, and more. Spanning approx. 1,324 s.f., the stylish residence boasts a custom-caliber kitchen with dark stained wood cabinetry, granite countertops, contemporary tile backsplash, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. A high-end washer and dryer package adds convenience, and a large and private patio is ideal for enjoying the outdoors. Guard-gated Laguna Woods is home to 27 holes of golf, 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, and more than 250 clubs–all set among park-like grounds with an abundance of open space and mature landscaping.