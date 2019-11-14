2058 Via Mariposa E

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking tennis court

VERY PRIVATE...San Sebastian model with NO STAIRS, NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW and just steps away from your carport! This unit has it all with scraped ceilings, open floor plan, remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, front and rear entries, and newer windows. The kitchen hosts ample cabinets, plenty of counter space that are topped with granite, eat-in area in the kitchen, and open to the living room all with tile flooring. If outdoor living is an item on your list...this home checks that box with a nice size private patio area and plenty of windows throughout the home to let the outdoors in! This unit also comes complete with a stackable washer/dryer for your convenience. PLUS it's located in Laguna Woods Village an Active 55+ Senior Community with tons of amenities for you to enjoy such as Golf, Tennis, an Equestrian Center, Fitness Centers, and much more!