All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2058 Via Mariposa E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2058 Via Mariposa E
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

2058 Via Mariposa E

2058 via Mariposa East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2058 via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
tennis court
VERY PRIVATE...San Sebastian model with NO STAIRS, NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW and just steps away from your carport! This unit has it all with scraped ceilings, open floor plan, remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, front and rear entries, and newer windows. The kitchen hosts ample cabinets, plenty of counter space that are topped with granite, eat-in area in the kitchen, and open to the living room all with tile flooring. If outdoor living is an item on your list...this home checks that box with a nice size private patio area and plenty of windows throughout the home to let the outdoors in! This unit also comes complete with a stackable washer/dryer for your convenience. PLUS it's located in Laguna Woods Village an Active 55+ Senior Community with tons of amenities for you to enjoy such as Golf, Tennis, an Equestrian Center, Fitness Centers, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2058 Via Mariposa E have any available units?
2058 Via Mariposa E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2058 Via Mariposa E have?
Some of 2058 Via Mariposa E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2058 Via Mariposa E currently offering any rent specials?
2058 Via Mariposa E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2058 Via Mariposa E pet-friendly?
No, 2058 Via Mariposa E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2058 Via Mariposa E offer parking?
Yes, 2058 Via Mariposa E offers parking.
Does 2058 Via Mariposa E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2058 Via Mariposa E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2058 Via Mariposa E have a pool?
No, 2058 Via Mariposa E does not have a pool.
Does 2058 Via Mariposa E have accessible units?
No, 2058 Via Mariposa E does not have accessible units.
Does 2058 Via Mariposa E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2058 Via Mariposa E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2058 Via Mariposa E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2058 Via Mariposa E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College