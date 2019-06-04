All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2031 E Via Mariposa E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2031 E Via Mariposa E
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

2031 E Via Mariposa E

2031 Via Mariposa E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2031 Via Mariposa E, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
gym
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Want to live the resort-style life Laguna Woods has to offer, but aren't sure if it is right for you? Check it out with this short-term (negotiable), single-level lease. Private location with patio and barbecue to get away from it all, after a full day of everything Laguna Woods and South Orange County has to offer. Two bedroom, 1 bath, cozily-upgraded home with everything you need already there. Close to laundry, parking, the gate for easy exit straight down the road to neighboring Laguna Beach. Laguna Woods is a 55+ community with private, first-class restaurant, golf, poos, tennis, equestrian center, business center, gym, entertainment, and so much more. Utilities and cable are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 E Via Mariposa E have any available units?
2031 E Via Mariposa E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2031 E Via Mariposa E have?
Some of 2031 E Via Mariposa E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 E Via Mariposa E currently offering any rent specials?
2031 E Via Mariposa E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 E Via Mariposa E pet-friendly?
No, 2031 E Via Mariposa E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2031 E Via Mariposa E offer parking?
Yes, 2031 E Via Mariposa E offers parking.
Does 2031 E Via Mariposa E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 E Via Mariposa E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 E Via Mariposa E have a pool?
No, 2031 E Via Mariposa E does not have a pool.
Does 2031 E Via Mariposa E have accessible units?
Yes, 2031 E Via Mariposa E has accessible units.
Does 2031 E Via Mariposa E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 E Via Mariposa E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 E Via Mariposa E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 E Via Mariposa E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College