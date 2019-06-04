2031 E Via Mariposa E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center gym parking bbq/grill tennis court

Want to live the resort-style life Laguna Woods has to offer, but aren't sure if it is right for you? Check it out with this short-term (negotiable), single-level lease. Private location with patio and barbecue to get away from it all, after a full day of everything Laguna Woods and South Orange County has to offer. Two bedroom, 1 bath, cozily-upgraded home with everything you need already there. Close to laundry, parking, the gate for easy exit straight down the road to neighboring Laguna Beach. Laguna Woods is a 55+ community with private, first-class restaurant, golf, poos, tennis, equestrian center, business center, gym, entertainment, and so much more. Utilities and cable are included.