137 Avenida Majorca

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

How lucky can you get to be able to live in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath converted Sevile Model. This unit features new flooring throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs. The gourmet kitchen includes energy -efficient stainless steal appliances with large stainless steel sink, granite counter tops and eat-in kitchen island. Designer backslash and light fixtures make this kitchen modern and attractive. Open concept floor plan flows to family room corner joining spacious living room with fireplace on the wall which makes you relax at your own space. Special sliding door lead you to the master bedroom with plenty of closet space and spacious, up-graded bathroom with a lot of shelves. Convenient, new stuck-up washer and dryer is in the own space. When you step up 2nd floor, you will find extra large, expanded 2nd bedroom with plenty natural light comes in with large closet space. There is another large , full bath room with tub and a lot of shelves.High ceiling, modern features, nice floor layout would make your everyday enjoyable. Corner lot, easy access from Gate #2 and shooing, hospital, post office and restaurant. Immaculate! Laguna Woods is 55+ community.