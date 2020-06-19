All apartments in Laguna Woods
137 Avenida Majorca

Location

137 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
How lucky can you get to be able to live in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath converted Sevile Model. This unit features new flooring throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs. The gourmet kitchen includes energy -efficient stainless steal appliances with large stainless steel sink, granite counter tops and eat-in kitchen island. Designer backslash and light fixtures make this kitchen modern and attractive. Open concept floor plan flows to family room corner joining spacious living room with fireplace on the wall which makes you relax at your own space. Special sliding door lead you to the master bedroom with plenty of closet space and spacious, up-graded bathroom with a lot of shelves. Convenient, new stuck-up washer and dryer is in the own space. When you step up 2nd floor, you will find extra large, expanded 2nd bedroom with plenty natural light comes in with large closet space. There is another large , full bath room with tub and a lot of shelves.High ceiling, modern features, nice floor layout would make your everyday enjoyable. Corner lot, easy access from Gate #2 and shooing, hospital, post office and restaurant. Immaculate! Laguna Woods is 55+ community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Avenida Majorca have any available units?
137 Avenida Majorca has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Avenida Majorca have?
Some of 137 Avenida Majorca's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Avenida Majorca currently offering any rent specials?
137 Avenida Majorca isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Avenida Majorca pet-friendly?
No, 137 Avenida Majorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 137 Avenida Majorca offer parking?
No, 137 Avenida Majorca does not offer parking.
Does 137 Avenida Majorca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Avenida Majorca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Avenida Majorca have a pool?
No, 137 Avenida Majorca does not have a pool.
Does 137 Avenida Majorca have accessible units?
No, 137 Avenida Majorca does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Avenida Majorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Avenida Majorca has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Avenida Majorca have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Avenida Majorca does not have units with air conditioning.
