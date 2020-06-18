580 Poplar Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Plus huge finished bonus room and an office area. HUGE OCEAN, WHITE WATER AND CANYON VIEWS from this amazing COTTAGE ! Fantastic North Laguna Location, very private-quiet neighborhood. Incredible street to street, single loaded corner lot with tons of parking! Convenient location that is close to beaches, parks & restaurants. Public hiking trail head for Laguna Coast Wilderness Park is located just across the street. Fabulous remodeled chef's kitchen with granite counters, professional 6 burner gas stove, stainless dishwasher, stainless refrigerator, newer cabinets and an open- counter breakfast bar. Enjoy open wood beamed ceilings and huge windows that look out to the Ocean, Beaches and Laguna Canyon ! Both master and secondary bedrooms have ocean and hillside views and living room has expansive ocean white water and canyon views ! This cottage is totally private with a fenced in yard and spacious rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. Office area and 3 beds including master suite and full bathroom on main level. Bonus room with closet and second bath have private entry and are below grade. Oversize 1 car garage with storage and tons of convenient street parking right outside your front door. Home features full size laundry, wall air conditioner and ceiling fans. Truly a Must See! Lease Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, trash collection and gardener. NOT A CONDO or a DUPLEX or a "BACK HOUSE" !