Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

580 Poplar Street

580 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

580 Poplar Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Plus huge finished bonus room and an office area. HUGE OCEAN, WHITE WATER AND CANYON VIEWS from this amazing COTTAGE ! Fantastic North Laguna Location, very private-quiet neighborhood. Incredible street to street, single loaded corner lot with tons of parking! Convenient location that is close to beaches, parks & restaurants. Public hiking trail head for Laguna Coast Wilderness Park is located just across the street. Fabulous remodeled chef's kitchen with granite counters, professional 6 burner gas stove, stainless dishwasher, stainless refrigerator, newer cabinets and an open- counter breakfast bar. Enjoy open wood beamed ceilings and huge windows that look out to the Ocean, Beaches and Laguna Canyon ! Both master and secondary bedrooms have ocean and hillside views and living room has expansive ocean white water and canyon views ! This cottage is totally private with a fenced in yard and spacious rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. Office area and 3 beds including master suite and full bathroom on main level. Bonus room with closet and second bath have private entry and are below grade. Oversize 1 car garage with storage and tons of convenient street parking right outside your front door. Home features full size laundry, wall air conditioner and ceiling fans. Truly a Must See! Lease Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, trash collection and gardener. NOT A CONDO or a DUPLEX or a "BACK HOUSE" !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Poplar Street have any available units?
580 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 580 Poplar Street have?
Some of 580 Poplar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
580 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 580 Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 580 Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 580 Poplar Street offers parking.
Does 580 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Poplar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 580 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 580 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 580 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Poplar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 580 Poplar Street has units with air conditioning.

