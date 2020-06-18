994 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Freshly upgraded ocean view upper unit, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Located in the best neighborhood, Laguna Village. Walk everywhere from here! Hardwood floors, marble floors, marble kitchen, marble bathroom. Stainless appliances in beautiful kitchen, dishwasher included. Open beam high ceilings, ceiling fans in 3 rooms. Fireplace in living room, marble bar counter from kitchen to living area. Second smaller bedroom could be used as an office. Gas range, beautiful lighting, big closet in master bedroom. All light and bright, windows galore, all new window blinds. Private carport and private single car garage, with private laundry hookups in garage.