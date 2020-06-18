All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
994 Glenneyre Street
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

994 Glenneyre Street

994 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

994 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Freshly upgraded ocean view upper unit, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Located in the best neighborhood, Laguna Village. Walk everywhere from here! Hardwood floors, marble floors, marble kitchen, marble bathroom. Stainless appliances in beautiful kitchen, dishwasher included. Open beam high ceilings, ceiling fans in 3 rooms. Fireplace in living room, marble bar counter from kitchen to living area. Second smaller bedroom could be used as an office. Gas range, beautiful lighting, big closet in master bedroom. All light and bright, windows galore, all new window blinds. Private carport and private single car garage, with private laundry hookups in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
994 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 994 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 994 Glenneyre Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 994 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
994 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 994 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 994 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 994 Glenneyre Street offers parking.
Does 994 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Glenneyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 994 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 994 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 994 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 994 Glenneyre Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 994 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 994 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
