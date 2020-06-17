All apartments in Laguna Beach
992 Cliff Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

992 Cliff Drive

992 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

992 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming beach cottage with spectacular ocean views located in gorgeous North Laguna! Steps to the beach - just across from the ocean access stairway that takes you down to the sand. This property is located on scenic Cliff Drive at Shaw's Cove and very close to restaurants, galleries, Heisler Park and "the village" of downtown Laguna. This cozy cottage is meticulously maintained and tastefully furnished. It features one bedroom, two baths, an ocean view living room with beamed ceilings, and direct access to a one car garage. The spacious yard includes ocean view decks and patios for relaxing and outdoor entertainment. Enjoy ocean views, breezes and sunsets in this pristine slice of paradise! Negotiable terms, please inquire with Cynthia Ayers at Laguna Coast Real Estate. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 992 Cliff Drive have any available units?
992 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 992 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
992 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 992 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 992 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 992 Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 992 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 992 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 992 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 992 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 992 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 992 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 992 Cliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 992 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 992 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
