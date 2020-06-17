992 Cliff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming beach cottage with spectacular ocean views located in gorgeous North Laguna! Steps to the beach - just across from the ocean access stairway that takes you down to the sand. This property is located on scenic Cliff Drive at Shaw's Cove and very close to restaurants, galleries, Heisler Park and "the village" of downtown Laguna. This cozy cottage is meticulously maintained and tastefully furnished. It features one bedroom, two baths, an ocean view living room with beamed ceilings, and direct access to a one car garage. The spacious yard includes ocean view decks and patios for relaxing and outdoor entertainment. Enjoy ocean views, breezes and sunsets in this pristine slice of paradise! Negotiable terms, please inquire with Cynthia Ayers at Laguna Coast Real Estate. Available immediately.