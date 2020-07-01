All apartments in Laguna Beach
953 Glenneyre Street
953 Glenneyre Street

953 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

953 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Looking for your own Laguna Beach oasis? This quintessential cottage is everything you’ve dreamed of, and more! Perfectly located 1-1/2 blocks from Thalia Street beach, and walking distance to downtown’s lovely shops, restaurants and entertainment. This one bedroom, one bathroom home boasts an open concept floor plan that is both comfortable and inviting. Thoughtful features such as built-in cabinetry, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, and wood paneled walls, really make this house a home. The kitchen is fully equipped with a newer full size refrigerator, 4 burner stove, oven, microwave, pot hanging rack, storage, and sink with garbage disposal. The spacious living room, open to dining room, features a decorative fireplace and large windows for natural lighting. Relax in your peaceful garden, furnished with a table, chairs and shade umbrella. A bonus one car garage is included as well that is perfect for a home office, artist’s studio, gym, or storage! (Sorry, no autos).

Street parking is ample and tenant may obtain a city parking permit. Walkable to public transportation and the free Laguna Beach trolly, easy access in and out of the city and to freeways via Laguna Canyon road minutes away. Quiet, clean and old Laguna charm describes this home. 700+ credit scores and excellent references required. No smoking and no pets (unless otherwise allowed by law). One year lease - Available asap.  Laundromat conveniently located one block south on PCH. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
953 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 953 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 953 Glenneyre Street's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
953 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 953 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 953 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 953 Glenneyre Street offers parking.
Does 953 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Glenneyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 953 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 953 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 953 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Glenneyre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.

