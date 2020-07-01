953 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Looking for your own Laguna Beach oasis? This quintessential cottage is everything you’ve dreamed of, and more! Perfectly located 1-1/2 blocks from Thalia Street beach, and walking distance to downtown’s lovely shops, restaurants and entertainment. This one bedroom, one bathroom home boasts an open concept floor plan that is both comfortable and inviting. Thoughtful features such as built-in cabinetry, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, and wood paneled walls, really make this house a home. The kitchen is fully equipped with a newer full size refrigerator, 4 burner stove, oven, microwave, pot hanging rack, storage, and sink with garbage disposal. The spacious living room, open to dining room, features a decorative fireplace and large windows for natural lighting. Relax in your peaceful garden, furnished with a table, chairs and shade umbrella. A bonus one car garage is included as well that is perfect for a home office, artist’s studio, gym, or storage! (Sorry, no autos).



Street parking is ample and tenant may obtain a city parking permit. Walkable to public transportation and the free Laguna Beach trolly, easy access in and out of the city and to freeways via Laguna Canyon road minutes away. Quiet, clean and old Laguna charm describes this home. 700+ credit scores and excellent references required. No smoking and no pets (unless otherwise allowed by law). One year lease - Available asap. Laundromat conveniently located one block south on PCH. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.