948 Park Avenue.

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool

This home is not be missed, it's a unique Laguna beach home that offers the best of beach lifestyle and all the comforts one would want. This home is built right into the hillside, with a picture perfect private oasis?? There is a living room with fireplace that opens to the kitchen,dinning room/ t.v. Room and your own outdoor playroom. This home boasts four bedrooms with 4 1/2 bath, two laundry areas, butlers kitchen and so much charm that you will be enchanted at every turn. Very close to down town restaurants, galleries and night life. Musician's and entertainers dream home! Full of history and art's. for a virtual tour go to 948parkavelagunabeach.com