Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

948 Park Avenue

948 Park Avenue · (949) 370-2404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

948 Park Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This home is not be missed, it's a unique Laguna beach home that offers the best of beach lifestyle and all the comforts one would want. This home is built right into the hillside, with a picture perfect private oasis?? There is a living room with fireplace that opens to the kitchen,dinning room/ t.v. Room and your own outdoor playroom. This home boasts four bedrooms with 4 1/2 bath, two laundry areas, butlers kitchen and so much charm that you will be enchanted at every turn. Very close to down town restaurants, galleries and night life. Musician's and entertainers dream home! Full of history and art's. for a virtual tour go to 948parkavelagunabeach.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 948 Park Avenue have any available units?
948 Park Avenue has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 948 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
948 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 948 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 948 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 948 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 948 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 948 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 948 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 948 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

