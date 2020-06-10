947 Tia Juana Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym playground garage tennis court

Completely remodeled home with NEW interior paint, NEW MOLDING & DOORS, NEW ELECTRICAL thru out-and more! Upstairs: Large Family room w/ freestanding wood burning stove and extra large slider to private deck w/ Beautiful views-OCEAN, CITY LIGHTS, CATALINA, SUNSET & HILLS VIEWS. Brand new windows. All new kitchen including fridge, breakfast bar. Separate dining area with glass ceiling lets in all the natural light & opens into the large family room. Master bedroom w/ private bath, walk in closet & slider to deck. Downstairs entry, with two LARGE bedrooms and full bath with Jacuzzi bath tub. 1 bedroom has an extra area-perfect for an office or workout room. The 2nd bedroom downstairs is HUGE & has its own private slider out to the backyard. The large downstairs bedroom is also suitable for the Master bedroom as well. Private backyard area w/ beautiful new grass & patio is very peaceful & relaxing! 2 car attached garage w/ Laundry area. GREAT neighborhood & schools! 1 block from Moulton Meadows Park with 50 acre's of hiking & biking trails, two lighted tennis courts, full basketball court, children's playground, Trolley service and MUCH MORE!