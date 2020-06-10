All apartments in Laguna Beach
947 Tia Juana Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

947 Tia Juana Street

947 Tia Juana Street · No Longer Available
Location

947 Tia Juana Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
garage
tennis court
Completely remodeled home with NEW interior paint, NEW MOLDING & DOORS, NEW ELECTRICAL thru out-and more! Upstairs: Large Family room w/ freestanding wood burning stove and extra large slider to private deck w/ Beautiful views-OCEAN, CITY LIGHTS, CATALINA, SUNSET & HILLS VIEWS. Brand new windows. All new kitchen including fridge, breakfast bar. Separate dining area with glass ceiling lets in all the natural light & opens into the large family room. Master bedroom w/ private bath, walk in closet & slider to deck. Downstairs entry, with two LARGE bedrooms and full bath with Jacuzzi bath tub. 1 bedroom has an extra area-perfect for an office or workout room. The 2nd bedroom downstairs is HUGE & has its own private slider out to the backyard. The large downstairs bedroom is also suitable for the Master bedroom as well. Private backyard area w/ beautiful new grass & patio is very peaceful & relaxing! 2 car attached garage w/ Laundry area. GREAT neighborhood & schools! 1 block from Moulton Meadows Park with 50 acre's of hiking & biking trails, two lighted tennis courts, full basketball court, children's playground, Trolley service and MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 Tia Juana Street have any available units?
947 Tia Juana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 947 Tia Juana Street have?
Some of 947 Tia Juana Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 Tia Juana Street currently offering any rent specials?
947 Tia Juana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Tia Juana Street pet-friendly?
No, 947 Tia Juana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 947 Tia Juana Street offer parking?
Yes, 947 Tia Juana Street offers parking.
Does 947 Tia Juana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 Tia Juana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Tia Juana Street have a pool?
No, 947 Tia Juana Street does not have a pool.
Does 947 Tia Juana Street have accessible units?
No, 947 Tia Juana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Tia Juana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 Tia Juana Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 947 Tia Juana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 947 Tia Juana Street does not have units with air conditioning.

