Laguna Beach, CA
935 Tia Juana Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:50 PM

935 Tia Juana Street

935 Tia Juana Street · No Longer Available
Location

935 Tia Juana Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
THE VERY TOP OF ABH-and a 3 STORY!!! Great Ocean Views!! LOTS of CHOICES here for living area's...3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths & almost 2200 Sq. Ft.
Downstairs entry, opens to JUST FINISHED remodeled kitchen w/breakfast bar, all new white cabinets, Quartz counter tops, new appliances & tile flooring. New interior paint, flooring, and almost all newer windows. On the first floor, there is a family room & dining area, 1/2 bath & slider to the backyard w/a raised wooden deck. 2nd level has another large living area, small sitting area with freestanding Pot Belly fireplace, Master bedroom, 2nd bedroom with built in bookshelves, FULL Bath w/Soaking tub & shower. 3rd level could be Master Bedroom Suite w/private bath, HUGE walk in closet & vanity area, AND AMAZING views! OR, it could be another large family room w/large view deck! 2 car attached garage w/direct access, laundry facilities in the garage, full 2 car driveway. Moulton Meadows Park 1 block away with acres of hiking & biking trails, 2 double lighted Tennis Courts, FULL Basketball Court, Kids playground & Exercise Equipment Stations around the park. A very unique home!! Great neighborhood!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Tia Juana Street have any available units?
935 Tia Juana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 935 Tia Juana Street have?
Some of 935 Tia Juana Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Tia Juana Street currently offering any rent specials?
935 Tia Juana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Tia Juana Street pet-friendly?
No, 935 Tia Juana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 935 Tia Juana Street offer parking?
Yes, 935 Tia Juana Street offers parking.
Does 935 Tia Juana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Tia Juana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Tia Juana Street have a pool?
No, 935 Tia Juana Street does not have a pool.
Does 935 Tia Juana Street have accessible units?
No, 935 Tia Juana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Tia Juana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Tia Juana Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Tia Juana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 Tia Juana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
