935 Tia Juana Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

THE VERY TOP OF ABH-and a 3 STORY!!! Great Ocean Views!! LOTS of CHOICES here for living area's...3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths & almost 2200 Sq. Ft.

Downstairs entry, opens to JUST FINISHED remodeled kitchen w/breakfast bar, all new white cabinets, Quartz counter tops, new appliances & tile flooring. New interior paint, flooring, and almost all newer windows. On the first floor, there is a family room & dining area, 1/2 bath & slider to the backyard w/a raised wooden deck. 2nd level has another large living area, small sitting area with freestanding Pot Belly fireplace, Master bedroom, 2nd bedroom with built in bookshelves, FULL Bath w/Soaking tub & shower. 3rd level could be Master Bedroom Suite w/private bath, HUGE walk in closet & vanity area, AND AMAZING views! OR, it could be another large family room w/large view deck! 2 car attached garage w/direct access, laundry facilities in the garage, full 2 car driveway. Moulton Meadows Park 1 block away with acres of hiking & biking trails, 2 double lighted Tennis Courts, FULL Basketball Court, Kids playground & Exercise Equipment Stations around the park. A very unique home!! Great neighborhood!!!