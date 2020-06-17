All apartments in Laguna Beach
923 La Mirada St.

923 La Mirada Street · No Longer Available
Location

923 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded ocean view home! This lovely 2 level home has 2 bedrooms on the entry level with a finely appointed bathroom including tile shower and quartz counters. The larger bedroom has an ocean view deck. The staircase leading to the second level is graced with an art deco window and a large aluminum light fixture. As you enter the great room you see more modern and whimsical light fixtures. The open floor plan features upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, built in banquet in the dining area, hard wood floors, built in books cases and a gas fireplace compliment the large living area. The great room opens to another amazing view deck for Catalina sunsets. This upper level features the ensuite master bedroom with updated bathroom including a tub, unique light fixtures, and a small deck. There is also a grass yard and extra storage space under the house. The laundry is located in the two car garage which opens into a small breezeway. This special home is quality throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 La Mirada St. have any available units?
923 La Mirada St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 923 La Mirada St. have?
Some of 923 La Mirada St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 La Mirada St. currently offering any rent specials?
923 La Mirada St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 La Mirada St. pet-friendly?
No, 923 La Mirada St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 923 La Mirada St. offer parking?
Yes, 923 La Mirada St. offers parking.
Does 923 La Mirada St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 La Mirada St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 La Mirada St. have a pool?
No, 923 La Mirada St. does not have a pool.
Does 923 La Mirada St. have accessible units?
No, 923 La Mirada St. does not have accessible units.
Does 923 La Mirada St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 La Mirada St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 La Mirada St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 La Mirada St. does not have units with air conditioning.

