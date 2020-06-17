923 La Mirada St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Highly upgraded ocean view home! This lovely 2 level home has 2 bedrooms on the entry level with a finely appointed bathroom including tile shower and quartz counters. The larger bedroom has an ocean view deck. The staircase leading to the second level is graced with an art deco window and a large aluminum light fixture. As you enter the great room you see more modern and whimsical light fixtures. The open floor plan features upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, built in banquet in the dining area, hard wood floors, built in books cases and a gas fireplace compliment the large living area. The great room opens to another amazing view deck for Catalina sunsets. This upper level features the ensuite master bedroom with updated bathroom including a tub, unique light fixtures, and a small deck. There is also a grass yard and extra storage space under the house. The laundry is located in the two car garage which opens into a small breezeway. This special home is quality throughout.