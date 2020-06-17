92 S La Senda Drive

Amenities

The natural beauty of the coast surrounds and blends with the finest modern amenities in this luxurious custom residence. Situated on one of the best oceanfront lots in prestigious, guard-gated Three Arch Bay, this home boasts approximately 5,400 square feet of living space, which could not be replicated today. Attentive details throughout exude a sense of comfortable ease, from imported stone and wood to the three oceanfront decks, providing the ideal setting for exceptional living and entertaining. Framed by beautiful ocean views, the contemporary gourmet kitchen features marble counters, custom cabinetry, and professional-grade appliances, opening to whitewashed walls contrasted with exposed beam ceilings of reclaimed oak seated high above the main dining and living area. The master suite features a private deck overlooking the cove below, custom fireplace, separate shower, therapeutic tub, and secondary makeup vanity. This coveted coastal estate’s prime location affords incomparable panoramic views overlooking the beach cove, waves ebbing and flowing on the sand, iconic arches, and Catalina Island out in the sparkling Pacific Ocean. A world-class oceanfront enclave, Three Arch Bay offers numerous amenities including the famed private beach with fire pits, picnic areas, volleyball courts, tennis courts, a basketball court, playground, park, and clubhouse. Live the Laguna lifestyle, enjoying epic sunsets and cool ocean breezes in this luxurious coastal estate.