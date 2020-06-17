All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 92 S La Senda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
92 S La Senda Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

92 S La Senda Drive

92 South La Senda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

92 South La Senda Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
The natural beauty of the coast surrounds and blends with the finest modern amenities in this luxurious custom residence. Situated on one of the best oceanfront lots in prestigious, guard-gated Three Arch Bay, this home boasts approximately 5,400 square feet of living space, which could not be replicated today. Attentive details throughout exude a sense of comfortable ease, from imported stone and wood to the three oceanfront decks, providing the ideal setting for exceptional living and entertaining. Framed by beautiful ocean views, the contemporary gourmet kitchen features marble counters, custom cabinetry, and professional-grade appliances, opening to whitewashed walls contrasted with exposed beam ceilings of reclaimed oak seated high above the main dining and living area. The master suite features a private deck overlooking the cove below, custom fireplace, separate shower, therapeutic tub, and secondary makeup vanity. This coveted coastal estate’s prime location affords incomparable panoramic views overlooking the beach cove, waves ebbing and flowing on the sand, iconic arches, and Catalina Island out in the sparkling Pacific Ocean. A world-class oceanfront enclave, Three Arch Bay offers numerous amenities including the famed private beach with fire pits, picnic areas, volleyball courts, tennis courts, a basketball court, playground, park, and clubhouse. Live the Laguna lifestyle, enjoying epic sunsets and cool ocean breezes in this luxurious coastal estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 S La Senda Drive have any available units?
92 S La Senda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 92 S La Senda Drive have?
Some of 92 S La Senda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 S La Senda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
92 S La Senda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 S La Senda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 92 S La Senda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 92 S La Senda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 92 S La Senda Drive offers parking.
Does 92 S La Senda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 S La Senda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 S La Senda Drive have a pool?
No, 92 S La Senda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 92 S La Senda Drive have accessible units?
No, 92 S La Senda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 92 S La Senda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 S La Senda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 S La Senda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 S La Senda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College