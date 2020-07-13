All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:11 AM

9 N Encino

9 North Encino · No Longer Available
Location

9 North Encino, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FURNISHED - Charming cottage in lower Three Arch Bay. Opportunity to rent this 3 bedroom / 3 bath home. Enter through the Dutch door into the living area with french windows and doors to view the ocean and feel the ocean breeze. Lower level features kitchen and breakfast/dining nook area. Dining room area adjacent to kitchen and comfortable living room with fireplace. Bedroom 1 with en-suite bath, french doors to outside. Bedroom 2 with 2 twin beds and adjacent full bath with tub in hallway. Bonus room/den/office space serves as addition flex area, with french doors to outside patio. Master retreat is on the upper level, with fireplace and private deck for viewing the amazing sunsets! Golf cart to go to the beach is included. No Pets - Non smoker please. Available now through June 30th, 2019. Owner uses in July and August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 N Encino have any available units?
9 N Encino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9 N Encino have?
Some of 9 N Encino's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 N Encino currently offering any rent specials?
9 N Encino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 N Encino pet-friendly?
No, 9 N Encino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 9 N Encino offer parking?
Yes, 9 N Encino offers parking.
Does 9 N Encino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 N Encino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 N Encino have a pool?
No, 9 N Encino does not have a pool.
Does 9 N Encino have accessible units?
No, 9 N Encino does not have accessible units.
Does 9 N Encino have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 N Encino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 N Encino have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 N Encino does not have units with air conditioning.
