861 Catalina

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel fireplace microwave

Charming single level home (attached only to the carport of the unit next door) with brand new remodel that has a transitional flare featuring beautiful wood-like vinyl floors for easy maintenance, tons of windows and skylights bringing in the light, vaulted open beamed ceilings, great room style living space with cozy fireplace and open to kitchen with quartz counters and breakfast bar, gorgeous tile backsplash, all new stainless appliances including dual under counter refrigerators, dishwasher, gas range and microwave, indoor/outdoor living space is created through the glass sliding door and onto the oversized rear patio with new storage shed. Designated parking space directly in front of the unit and shared laundry in the carport. First time on the market for lease, it is a must see!