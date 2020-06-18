All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 861 Catalina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
861 Catalina
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:53 PM

861 Catalina

861 Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

861 Catalina Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming single level home (attached only to the carport of the unit next door) with brand new remodel that has a transitional flare featuring beautiful wood-like vinyl floors for easy maintenance, tons of windows and skylights bringing in the light, vaulted open beamed ceilings, great room style living space with cozy fireplace and open to kitchen with quartz counters and breakfast bar, gorgeous tile backsplash, all new stainless appliances including dual under counter refrigerators, dishwasher, gas range and microwave, indoor/outdoor living space is created through the glass sliding door and onto the oversized rear patio with new storage shed. Designated parking space directly in front of the unit and shared laundry in the carport. First time on the market for lease, it is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Catalina have any available units?
861 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 861 Catalina have?
Some of 861 Catalina's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
861 Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 861 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 861 Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 861 Catalina offers parking.
Does 861 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Catalina have a pool?
No, 861 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 861 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 861 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 Catalina has units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College