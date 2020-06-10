All apartments in Laguna Beach
846 Cliff Drive
846 Cliff Drive

846 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

846 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 3/bed, 3/bath residence across from Fisherman's Cove! Chefs kitchen, open great room and dining room with full ocean views. Opens up to fully gated patios and front yard perfect to enjoy the sparkling views of the Pacific Ocean. Other highlights include spacious bedrooms, beautifully designed baths, A/C, mounted flat screen TV's, sound system throughout, private back patios, and outdoor shower. Additional features include full size laundry room with dutch door, 2 car garage plumbed for your electric vehicle, 2 outdoor parking spaces in driveway, outdoor water features and fountain. This stunning N Laguna home is close to everything Laguna Beach has to offer. Offered designer fully furnished or unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 Cliff Drive have any available units?
846 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 846 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 846 Cliff Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
846 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 846 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 846 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 846 Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 846 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 846 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 846 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 846 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 Cliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 846 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 846 Cliff Drive has units with air conditioning.
