846 Cliff Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 3/bed, 3/bath residence across from Fisherman's Cove! Chefs kitchen, open great room and dining room with full ocean views. Opens up to fully gated patios and front yard perfect to enjoy the sparkling views of the Pacific Ocean. Other highlights include spacious bedrooms, beautifully designed baths, A/C, mounted flat screen TV's, sound system throughout, private back patios, and outdoor shower. Additional features include full size laundry room with dutch door, 2 car garage plumbed for your electric vehicle, 2 outdoor parking spaces in driveway, outdoor water features and fountain. This stunning N Laguna home is close to everything Laguna Beach has to offer. Offered designer fully furnished or unfurnished