84 Blue Lagoon
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

84 Blue Lagoon

84 Blue Lagoon Villa · No Longer Available
Location

84 Blue Lagoon Villa, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Montage

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
A finely appointed furnished Villa provides resort beachfront living inside the private gates of Blue Lagoon. With ocean views of the waves crashing and steps to the sand of Victoria Beach, the home offers the enriched coastal lifestyle Laguna Beach is renown for in Orange County. Next to the Montage Resort, golf, tennis, pools, shops and restaurants, the walkability and location allows a true vacation experience. The home is updated and turnkey ready for any length of stay whether short or long-term. Easy to show and a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Blue Lagoon have any available units?
84 Blue Lagoon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 84 Blue Lagoon have?
Some of 84 Blue Lagoon's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Blue Lagoon currently offering any rent specials?
84 Blue Lagoon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Blue Lagoon pet-friendly?
No, 84 Blue Lagoon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 84 Blue Lagoon offer parking?
No, 84 Blue Lagoon does not offer parking.
Does 84 Blue Lagoon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Blue Lagoon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Blue Lagoon have a pool?
Yes, 84 Blue Lagoon has a pool.
Does 84 Blue Lagoon have accessible units?
No, 84 Blue Lagoon does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Blue Lagoon have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Blue Lagoon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Blue Lagoon have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Blue Lagoon does not have units with air conditioning.
