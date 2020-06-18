84 Blue Lagoon

Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court furnished

A finely appointed furnished Villa provides resort beachfront living inside the private gates of Blue Lagoon. With ocean views of the waves crashing and steps to the sand of Victoria Beach, the home offers the enriched coastal lifestyle Laguna Beach is renown for in Orange County. Next to the Montage Resort, golf, tennis, pools, shops and restaurants, the walkability and location allows a true vacation experience. The home is updated and turnkey ready for any length of stay whether short or long-term. Easy to show and a must see.