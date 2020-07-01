805 Katella Street

Amenities

STUNNING CORNER HOUSE WITH PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! This prestigious and contemporary Laguna Beach home was updated in 2016 and offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, family room/den, dining room, living room with fireplace, TV and panoramic ocean views, inside laundry, spacious kitchen with stainless steels appliances, center island and recessed lighting. Private master suite with walk in cedar closet, fireplace & TV, double vanity, large walk in shower and a beautiful deck to enjoy the spectacular ocean views. This home is equipped with Crestron sound system, front & garage door security camera. Lighting, Heating & Electronics can all be controlled with iPhone and iPad. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Quiet & private location. Great for entertaining family & friends and enjoying the Laguna Beach Life Style.