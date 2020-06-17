All apartments in Laguna Beach
79 Blue Lagoon

79 Blue Lagoon Villa · No Longer Available
Location

79 Blue Lagoon Villa, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Montage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Outstanding panoramic white-water views from this exclusive, gated Blue Lagoon Villa. Turn-key three bed, three baths, townhome comes fully furnished with concrete counters, indoor laundry and ocean view patio. Hear waves crash and enjoy incredible coastline and city light views from every window. All-inclusive accommodations in the premier resort community includes direct beach access to fabulous Lagunita Beach, two pools, tennis court and clubhouse. Situated between prestigious Lagunita Beach and the 5-star Montage Resort, conveniently close to shopping and restaurants. Ideal for monthly renters or yearly renters seeking the finest accommodations Laguna Beach that has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Blue Lagoon have any available units?
79 Blue Lagoon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 79 Blue Lagoon have?
Some of 79 Blue Lagoon's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Blue Lagoon currently offering any rent specials?
79 Blue Lagoon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Blue Lagoon pet-friendly?
No, 79 Blue Lagoon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 79 Blue Lagoon offer parking?
No, 79 Blue Lagoon does not offer parking.
Does 79 Blue Lagoon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Blue Lagoon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Blue Lagoon have a pool?
Yes, 79 Blue Lagoon has a pool.
Does 79 Blue Lagoon have accessible units?
No, 79 Blue Lagoon does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Blue Lagoon have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Blue Lagoon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Blue Lagoon have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Blue Lagoon does not have units with air conditioning.
