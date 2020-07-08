764 Bayview Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

GORGEOUS PANORAMIC OCEAN, COASTLINE, CATALINA ISLAND and CITY LIGHTS VIEW! Spacious two story home with beautiful private backyard pool & spa~ Expansive floor plan features large living room with new wood floors and ocean view deck running the entire length of the room. Fireplace, formal dining area, light and bright kitchen with skylight, dishwasher and refrigerator. Indoor laundry room. Incredible enclosed backyard with Spa and Small Pool. Plenty of space, large bedrooms with plenty of storage. Two Car Garage. Grassy front yard. Just minutes to the Beach and Downtown. Very quiet neighborhood, cul de sac street. Incredible Ocean Views Forever!