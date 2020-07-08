All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 764 Bayview Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
764 Bayview Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

764 Bayview Place

764 Bayview Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

764 Bayview Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GORGEOUS PANORAMIC OCEAN, COASTLINE, CATALINA ISLAND and CITY LIGHTS VIEW! Spacious two story home with beautiful private backyard pool & spa~ Expansive floor plan features large living room with new wood floors and ocean view deck running the entire length of the room. Fireplace, formal dining area, light and bright kitchen with skylight, dishwasher and refrigerator. Indoor laundry room. Incredible enclosed backyard with Spa and Small Pool. Plenty of space, large bedrooms with plenty of storage. Two Car Garage. Grassy front yard. Just minutes to the Beach and Downtown. Very quiet neighborhood, cul de sac street. Incredible Ocean Views Forever!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Bayview Place have any available units?
764 Bayview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 764 Bayview Place have?
Some of 764 Bayview Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Bayview Place currently offering any rent specials?
764 Bayview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Bayview Place pet-friendly?
No, 764 Bayview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 764 Bayview Place offer parking?
Yes, 764 Bayview Place offers parking.
Does 764 Bayview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 Bayview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Bayview Place have a pool?
Yes, 764 Bayview Place has a pool.
Does 764 Bayview Place have accessible units?
No, 764 Bayview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Bayview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 Bayview Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 764 Bayview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 764 Bayview Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College