746 Summit Drive.
Laguna Beach, CA
746 Summit Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

746 Summit Drive

746 Summit Drive · (949) 606-2926
Location

746 Summit Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Summit Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2175 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to your beach vacation home! Tucked into a private nook of the Woods Cove neighborhood in Laguna Beach, this 1928 historic Laguna Beach cottage offers Panoramic Ocean Views that span from Palos Verdes to Catalina Island and beyond. Nearly the entire home has been completely renovated, providing this historic cottage with an updated, modern feel that still pays homage to its cottage roots. Appliances include a newer 6-burner stove, a stainless-steel refrigerator and dishwasher, and a wine cooler. The living and dining rooms boast sweeping ocean views from a built-in sitting bench, a wood-burning fireplace, and a private reading nook. Added 400 sq ft. flagstone family room provides amazing indoor/outdoor space. The newly remodeled master bedroom includes a renovated ensuite bathroom and garden views to the backyard. The upstairs guest room offering spectacular ocean views, a large walk-in closet, and a utility nook. A modern, new stair railing guides homeowners downstairs to two additional newly renovated guest rooms (one of which is currently used as an office), a laundry room, and a ¾ bath. Complete with detached one car garage and greenhouse. Additional parking space up above. Lush backyard with unparalleled privacy. Walk to nearby Bluebird Park, popular surf beaches, and various local restaurants and shops. Available partially furnished, 30-day minimum stay. Rates range from $8000 - $12,000/mo depending on length of stay and time of year. Inquire for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 746 Summit Drive have any available units?
746 Summit Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 746 Summit Drive have?
Some of 746 Summit Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
746 Summit Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Summit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 746 Summit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 746 Summit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 746 Summit Drive does offer parking.
Does 746 Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Summit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Summit Drive have a pool?
No, 746 Summit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 746 Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 746 Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 Summit Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Summit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 Summit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

