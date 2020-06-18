746 Summit Drive.

Amenities

Welcome to your beach vacation home! Tucked into a private nook of the Woods Cove neighborhood in Laguna Beach, this 1928 historic Laguna Beach cottage offers Panoramic Ocean Views that span from Palos Verdes to Catalina Island and beyond. Nearly the entire home has been completely renovated, providing this historic cottage with an updated, modern feel that still pays homage to its cottage roots. Appliances include a newer 6-burner stove, a stainless-steel refrigerator and dishwasher, and a wine cooler. The living and dining rooms boast sweeping ocean views from a built-in sitting bench, a wood-burning fireplace, and a private reading nook. Added 400 sq ft. flagstone family room provides amazing indoor/outdoor space. The newly remodeled master bedroom includes a renovated ensuite bathroom and garden views to the backyard. The upstairs guest room offering spectacular ocean views, a large walk-in closet, and a utility nook. A modern, new stair railing guides homeowners downstairs to two additional newly renovated guest rooms (one of which is currently used as an office), a laundry room, and a ¾ bath. Complete with detached one car garage and greenhouse. Additional parking space up above. Lush backyard with unparalleled privacy. Walk to nearby Bluebird Park, popular surf beaches, and various local restaurants and shops. Available partially furnished, 30-day minimum stay. Rates range from $8000 - $12,000/mo depending on length of stay and time of year. Inquire for availability.