Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel fire pit fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Oceanfront unit 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Stove. Granite Counters . Living room with Wood Burning fireplace. Private outside terrace with fire pit, great for entertaining. Located on the oceanfront of Cliff Drive. North Laguna directly on the sand. Pristine whitewater & Catalina Island Views Step down to the beach & Stroll to downtown Laguna beach, restaurants, shops, festivals and beaches. Just in time for summer! Don't miss out!