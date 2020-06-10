All apartments in Laguna Beach
668 Glenneyre St

668 Glenneyre Street · (818) 917-6442
Location

668 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2595 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Cottage with X Large Back & Front Outdoor Space! - Property Id: 281601

Come see this charming corner cottage unit with tremendous picturesque outdoor space in the front and back!! This spacious unit has modern gray laminate flooring, light blue walls, granite counters, good closet space and lots of windows to let the sunlight flow in. This bungalow by the sea is a slice of heaven and just blocks from downtown Laguna Beach where you can enjoy all the best shopping, dining and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281601
Property Id 281601

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Glenneyre St have any available units?
668 Glenneyre St has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 668 Glenneyre St have?
Some of 668 Glenneyre St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Glenneyre St currently offering any rent specials?
668 Glenneyre St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Glenneyre St pet-friendly?
No, 668 Glenneyre St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 668 Glenneyre St offer parking?
No, 668 Glenneyre St does not offer parking.
Does 668 Glenneyre St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Glenneyre St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Glenneyre St have a pool?
No, 668 Glenneyre St does not have a pool.
Does 668 Glenneyre St have accessible units?
No, 668 Glenneyre St does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Glenneyre St have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 Glenneyre St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 668 Glenneyre St have units with air conditioning?
No, 668 Glenneyre St does not have units with air conditioning.
