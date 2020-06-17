All apartments in Laguna Beach
668 Anita Street
668 Anita Street

668 Anita Street · No Longer Available
Location

668 Anita Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Come to enjoy your piece of Laguna Beach! Completely remodeled & expanded custom home on one of the best streets in Laguna Village. Only 6 blocks from the beach. Panoramic ocean views from the 2nd level. An incredible list of high-quality upgrades include a sound system, lighting system w/ programmable settings, motorized Conrad shades, oil rubbed bronze hardware, hi-end stainless appliances and plantation shutters. Walker Zanger slate floors throughout the first level + crackle finished accent walls. Incredible attention to detail designed by SLS Designs in Laguna Beach. The living room with vaulted beam ceilings, gourmet kitchen and master suite are all on the second floor to take maximum advantage of the ocean view. Massive deck off the upper level for entertaining, sunsets and ocean vistas. The main floor features a Guest room w/ access to the patio and a spacious family room which could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. Private backyard with firepit, patio for alfresco dining, antique birdbath & exotic landscaping. A two-car garage is already outfitted with built-in desk/file cabinets which could be used as an office. Central A/C and custom window coverings. All the local surf beaches/Active Culture/Laguna Coffee Company are only a few blocks down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Anita Street have any available units?
668 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 668 Anita Street have?
Some of 668 Anita Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
668 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 668 Anita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 668 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 668 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 668 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Anita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 668 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 668 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 668 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 668 Anita Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 668 Anita Street has units with air conditioning.

