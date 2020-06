Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous junior one bedroom unit with garage remodeled to perfection! Featuring maple hardwood floors, a full kitchen with white cabinetry, black granite, stainless steel cabinets and breakfast bar, living room, small bedroom and even private laundry in the bathroom! Great location, walk to the beach, area shops and restaurants!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.