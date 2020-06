Amenities

Enjoy up close ocean views from this three bedroom, two bathroom single level flat with large deck spanning the entire front of the property. Super clean with fresh paint and brand new carpet. Just a stones throw to Diver's and Fisherman's Coves and a short stroll to Hiesler Park. Perfect weekender or vacation property, Just park your car and you are within walking distance to art galleries, restaurants, and all that downtown Laguna Beach has to offer.