All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 629 S Coast Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
629 S Coast Highway
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

629 S Coast Highway

629 S Coast Hwy · (949) 275-2441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

629 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Oceanfront house with grass yard and private steps to Sleepy Hollow Beach. Reminiscent of Laguna’s iconic Pepper Tree Lane, escape the downtown bustle as you enter this private estate in the heart of it all. Lush and expertly maintained, the grounds are a welcomed surprise beyond the front gate. A classic ‘30s beach home carefully renovated has kept all the charm and added in the modern amenities you love. An oversized dutch door leads into a breezy foyer with a view straight out to the Pacific. Two guest bedrooms and a bath to one side, professional kitchen to the other, and a stunning open beamed living room straight ahead. This home oozes character with so many details from the fireplace, the sitting area in the rotunda, to the hand woven railing along the span of the balcony. Below, the master is sure to become your sanctuary with full views of the yard and waves. The room with an additional sitting area includes a fireplace and generous walk in closet. A spacious deck off the master is a great spot to spend the day. Enjoy the unique property that affords space for lawn, above ground spa, and additional seating area over the bluff. Unparalleled access to restaurants, shops and all that Laguna has to offer. Not always in town? No worries, ADT is already installed, if you’d like to continue! Parking? Never fear, 4 garages are here! Office? No problem, the back building is available too for $4,000/mo with another 2 car garage because you’re not going to want to leave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 S Coast Highway have any available units?
629 S Coast Highway has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 S Coast Highway have?
Some of 629 S Coast Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 S Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
629 S Coast Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 S Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 629 S Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 629 S Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 629 S Coast Highway does offer parking.
Does 629 S Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 S Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 S Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 629 S Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 629 S Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 629 S Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 629 S Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 S Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 S Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 S Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 629 S Coast Highway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity