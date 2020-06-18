629 S Coast Highway

Amenities

Oceanfront house with grass yard and private steps to Sleepy Hollow Beach. Reminiscent of Laguna’s iconic Pepper Tree Lane, escape the downtown bustle as you enter this private estate in the heart of it all. Lush and expertly maintained, the grounds are a welcomed surprise beyond the front gate. A classic ‘30s beach home carefully renovated has kept all the charm and added in the modern amenities you love. An oversized dutch door leads into a breezy foyer with a view straight out to the Pacific. Two guest bedrooms and a bath to one side, professional kitchen to the other, and a stunning open beamed living room straight ahead. This home oozes character with so many details from the fireplace, the sitting area in the rotunda, to the hand woven railing along the span of the balcony. Below, the master is sure to become your sanctuary with full views of the yard and waves. The room with an additional sitting area includes a fireplace and generous walk in closet. A spacious deck off the master is a great spot to spend the day. Enjoy the unique property that affords space for lawn, above ground spa, and additional seating area over the bluff. Unparalleled access to restaurants, shops and all that Laguna has to offer. Not always in town? No worries, ADT is already installed, if you’d like to continue! Parking? Never fear, 4 garages are here! Office? No problem, the back building is available too for $4,000/mo with another 2 car garage because you’re not going to want to leave!