Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

True resort living in the prestigious Mystic Hills area of Laguna Beach. This One Bedroom, one bath home has a sensational Panoramic Ocean View with lots of privacy. Enjoy the view from every room or just take it all in on your private balcony. Beautifully and artfully decorated this home provides the perfect escape from the normal to the sublime! Stacked washer/dryer and refrigerator included.