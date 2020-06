Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Mid-century modern beach home in the ocean front gated community of Lagunita. Ocean views from most rooms, great entertaining decks & back patio and private beach access to some of Laguna's finest beaches, including Lagunita, Victoria & the Montage. This 3 bedroom/2 bath has high ceilings, an open floor plan, plenty of natural light and a great mid-century vibe. Enjoy Laguna's amazing restaurants, beaches, shopping and award winning schools.