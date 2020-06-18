577 Ramona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Panoramic ocean view penthouse apartment in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach directly across the street from the beach! Completely remodeled with top of the line finishes including gorgeous wood tile floors throughout, designer tile in bathroom & kitchen, gorgeous quartz counters with Carrera marble backsplash, chic retro style appliances, Ralph Lauren light fixture, Water Stone faucet, numerous large picturesque windows throughout, recessed lighting throughout, contemporary ceiling fans, walk in closets with beautiful closet organizers, private washer & dryer inside, plus monthly maid service included in the rent! Feels like a single family home with no attached walls, completely detached from all other apartments in this community. Enjoy this luxurious home or take a short stroll to all Laguna has to offer in shops & restaurants.