All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 577 Ramona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
577 Ramona Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

577 Ramona Avenue

577 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

577 Ramona Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Panoramic ocean view penthouse apartment in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach directly across the street from the beach! Completely remodeled with top of the line finishes including gorgeous wood tile floors throughout, designer tile in bathroom & kitchen, gorgeous quartz counters with Carrera marble backsplash, chic retro style appliances, Ralph Lauren light fixture, Water Stone faucet, numerous large picturesque windows throughout, recessed lighting throughout, contemporary ceiling fans, walk in closets with beautiful closet organizers, private washer & dryer inside, plus monthly maid service included in the rent! Feels like a single family home with no attached walls, completely detached from all other apartments in this community. Enjoy this luxurious home or take a short stroll to all Laguna has to offer in shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 Ramona Avenue have any available units?
577 Ramona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 577 Ramona Avenue have?
Some of 577 Ramona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 577 Ramona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
577 Ramona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 Ramona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 577 Ramona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 577 Ramona Avenue offer parking?
No, 577 Ramona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 577 Ramona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 577 Ramona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 Ramona Avenue have a pool?
No, 577 Ramona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 577 Ramona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 577 Ramona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 577 Ramona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 577 Ramona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 577 Ramona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 577 Ramona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College