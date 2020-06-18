554 Ramona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to 554 Ramona, just steps to the sand, downtown, main beach and the heart of Laguna Beach. Enter Ramona from a private & inviting patio through the front door and wood facade entry to the first floor which includes an open family area w/sliders leading to the outdoor front patio, living room w/ views of the Laguna Beach hills, open kitchen w/ breakfast nook, one bedroom, one bathroom and a laundry room. Upstairs includes Views, Views, Views, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a Dutch door that opens to a balcony with ocean views. The features include rich wood flooring and tile flooring in the bathrooms & kitchen, custom panel doors, recessed lighting, wood beam vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, crown molding, plantation shutters and custom blinds, newer windows, gas fireplace, upgraded bathrooms, indoor laundry room w/ Whirlpool washer/dryer, flat-screen TVs, custom built-ins smartly appointed, and more! The kitchen has been remodeled with an island, quartz countertops, stainless steel LG appliances, recessed lighting, custom soft-close white cabinetry and views of the hills. There are 2 patios perfect for entertaining.. one in the front on the ocean side & one in the back with great views of the hills. AND, there is a 2-car garage off of Glenneyre! This home is IDEALLY located & in TURNKEY UPGRADED CONDITION, including all of the appliances, washer, dryer & flat-screen TV's. Enjoy all that is Laguna Beach from this “walk to everything” location that you can call home.