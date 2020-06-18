All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 PM

554 Ramona Avenue

554 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

554 Ramona Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 554 Ramona, just steps to the sand, downtown, main beach and the heart of Laguna Beach. Enter Ramona from a private & inviting patio through the front door and wood facade entry to the first floor which includes an open family area w/sliders leading to the outdoor front patio, living room w/ views of the Laguna Beach hills, open kitchen w/ breakfast nook, one bedroom, one bathroom and a laundry room. Upstairs includes Views, Views, Views, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a Dutch door that opens to a balcony with ocean views. The features include rich wood flooring and tile flooring in the bathrooms & kitchen, custom panel doors, recessed lighting, wood beam vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, crown molding, plantation shutters and custom blinds, newer windows, gas fireplace, upgraded bathrooms, indoor laundry room w/ Whirlpool washer/dryer, flat-screen TVs, custom built-ins smartly appointed, and more! The kitchen has been remodeled with an island, quartz countertops, stainless steel LG appliances, recessed lighting, custom soft-close white cabinetry and views of the hills. There are 2 patios perfect for entertaining.. one in the front on the ocean side & one in the back with great views of the hills. AND, there is a 2-car garage off of Glenneyre! This home is IDEALLY located & in TURNKEY UPGRADED CONDITION, including all of the appliances, washer, dryer & flat-screen TV's. Enjoy all that is Laguna Beach from this “walk to everything” location that you can call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 Ramona Avenue have any available units?
554 Ramona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 554 Ramona Avenue have?
Some of 554 Ramona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 Ramona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
554 Ramona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 Ramona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 554 Ramona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 554 Ramona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 554 Ramona Avenue does offer parking.
Does 554 Ramona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 Ramona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 Ramona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 554 Ramona Avenue has a pool.
Does 554 Ramona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 554 Ramona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 554 Ramona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 Ramona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 554 Ramona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 Ramona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
