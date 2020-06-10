All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 26 2020

552 Ramona

552 Ramona Ave · (888) 236-1943
Location

552 Ramona Ave, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome to 552 Ramona for lease in downtown Laguna Beach. This quaint single-story beach cottage is located just steps to the sand, downtown, main beach and the heart of Laguna. Completely remodeled in 2015, this home is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an open floorplan and a Pacific Ocean view from the kitchen window. Other features include a large kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers & doors, granite countertops, recessed lighting, crown molding, custom baseboards with lighter wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters, lots of convenient and clean closet space, ceiling fans and much more. Exterior features a covered carport, private patio area for seating and relaxation, laundry closet with stack washer/dryer. This home is ideally located and in turnkey upgraded condition, including all of the appliances, washer, dryer and flat screen TV. Enjoy all that Laguna has to offer from this “walk to everything” location that you can call home. Visit the property website for photos, video and more details at www.AvilesRealEstate.com/552Ramona

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Ramona have any available units?
552 Ramona has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 552 Ramona have?
Some of 552 Ramona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Ramona currently offering any rent specials?
552 Ramona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Ramona pet-friendly?
No, 552 Ramona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 552 Ramona offer parking?
Yes, 552 Ramona does offer parking.
Does 552 Ramona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 Ramona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Ramona have a pool?
No, 552 Ramona does not have a pool.
Does 552 Ramona have accessible units?
No, 552 Ramona does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Ramona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 Ramona has units with dishwashers.
Does 552 Ramona have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 Ramona does not have units with air conditioning.
