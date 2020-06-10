Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome to 552 Ramona for lease in downtown Laguna Beach. This quaint single-story beach cottage is located just steps to the sand, downtown, main beach and the heart of Laguna. Completely remodeled in 2015, this home is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an open floorplan and a Pacific Ocean view from the kitchen window. Other features include a large kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers & doors, granite countertops, recessed lighting, crown molding, custom baseboards with lighter wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters, lots of convenient and clean closet space, ceiling fans and much more. Exterior features a covered carport, private patio area for seating and relaxation, laundry closet with stack washer/dryer. This home is ideally located and in turnkey upgraded condition, including all of the appliances, washer, dryer and flat screen TV. Enjoy all that Laguna has to offer from this “walk to everything” location that you can call home. Visit the property website for photos, video and more details at www.AvilesRealEstate.com/552Ramona