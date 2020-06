Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

WELCOME TO THIS COVETED OAK STREET ICONIC BEACH COTTAGE. THE COZY BEAMED CEILING LIVING ROOM, WITH FIREPLACE, ALSO HAS A DINING AREA AND READING NOOK. THE MAIN BEDROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO THE BACK DECK. YOU CAN ENJOY THE FOUR SEASONS OUTDOORS ON YOUR PRIVATE DECK AND LOWER PATIO.